KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. KapStone Paper and Packaging comprises 4.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging were worth $54,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

KS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.36. 3,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,606. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $912.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

