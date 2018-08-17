Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KALA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 81.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

