Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Given a $35.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

KALA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 319,043 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

