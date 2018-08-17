Justin J. Noznesky Sells 4,000 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $121,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. 5,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.28. AtriCure Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. research analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 114,345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, Kopp Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

