Juan Fernando Posada Sells 3,080 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $252,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Juan Fernando Posada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Friday, August 3rd, Juan Fernando Posada sold 9,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $785,184.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. 534,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,304,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 93,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 915.5% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after buying an additional 163,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.