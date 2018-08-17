JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Camping World (CWH) Target Price to $36.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

CWH opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 211.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,961.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 83.8% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 950,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 12.3% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 205.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

