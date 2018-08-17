JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ralph Lauren (RL) Price Target to $145.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.88.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George bought 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,961.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at $398,974.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $252,146.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,509,179.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 46,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 171,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

