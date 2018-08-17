JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €120.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BAYN. Deutsche Bank set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €113.00 ($128.41).

Shares of BAYN opened at €77.05 ($87.56) on Monday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($140.70).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

