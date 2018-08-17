JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) a €109.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €127.00 ($144.32) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €117.58 ($133.62).

HEN3 stock traded up €0.40 ($0.45) on Thursday, reaching €107.95 ($122.67). The company had a trading volume of 570,810 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

