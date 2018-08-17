Joseph M. Hogan Sells 25,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total value of $9,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,847,413.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $351.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.18 and a 12-month high of $385.00.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 47.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 158,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 90.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.
