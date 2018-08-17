Joseph M. Hogan Sells 25,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total value of $9,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,847,413.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $351.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.18 and a 12-month high of $385.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 47.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 158,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 90.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

