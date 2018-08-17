Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 5,821 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $1,258,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 268,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

NYSE EMR opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.