Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 239 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $104,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $230.79 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.15 and a twelve month high of $236.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,680.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,050 shares of company stock valued at $37,585,029 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

