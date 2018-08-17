Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the second quarter worth $111,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 131.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 483.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the second quarter worth $201,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “$41.68” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

