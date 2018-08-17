Johnson Rice Upgrades Denbury Resources (DNR) to “Accumulate”

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

DNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. KLR Group lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.30 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of NYSE:DNR opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $387.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.72 million. equities analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,946,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,077,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $274,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,799,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 3,094.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,989,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

