John Richard Klein Sells 2,092 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) CAO John Richard Klein sold 2,092 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $111,963.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -846.51%.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,607,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $623,947,000 after purchasing an additional 395,927 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 92.3% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,853,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,784 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 7.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,414,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,422,000 after purchasing an additional 549,161 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,889,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,424,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 158.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,702,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

