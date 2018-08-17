JinkoSolar (JKS) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

JKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JinkoSolar to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $915.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.54 million. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,289,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 345,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.