Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.03

News stories about Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jerash Holdings (US) earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.2593843139852 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $7.00. 72 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,625. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear apparel for large brand-name retailers. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabrics. It operates in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

