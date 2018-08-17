Jenoptik (JEN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($39.20) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.81 ($36.15).

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €33.10 ($37.61) on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €20.68 ($23.50) and a 12-month high of €34.82 ($39.57).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

