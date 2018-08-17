Jennison Associates LLC Invests $6.12 Million in Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stock

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 229,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,405,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 82,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.516 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 133.77%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

