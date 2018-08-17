Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,295 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 119.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 153.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 113,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWA opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $12.99.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.01 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.24%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

