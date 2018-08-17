Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $2,097,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,225. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

