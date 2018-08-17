Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Meredith Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Meredith in a research report issued on Sunday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Janedis now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meredith’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded Meredith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

MDP opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. Meredith has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $788.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.26 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meredith news, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

