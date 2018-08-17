Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bayer AG’s FY2019 Earnings (BAYRY)

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bayer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst I. Hilliker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. Bayer has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

