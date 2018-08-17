Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECHO. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECHO opened at $32.70 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.23 million, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECHO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Echo Global Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 40,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,509.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,301 shares of company stock worth $5,079,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

