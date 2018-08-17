Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 57.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 264,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $39.15 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $46.11.

