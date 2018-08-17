Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,975 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACC. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC opened at $41.43 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.25.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $346,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

