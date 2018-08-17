JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Receives $2.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JAKKS Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.20. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $105.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.40 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,069,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

