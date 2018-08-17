Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) will report $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.03 billion to $15.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JEC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Macquarie upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.10 per share, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,883.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $46,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,357.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 251,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 140,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.86. 728,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,525. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

