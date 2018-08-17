Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 23.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 18.5% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 11,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,421 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLKB remained flat at $$97.44 on Friday. 16,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,208. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Blackbaud had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

