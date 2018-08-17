Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $989,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 252.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 97,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 87.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 98.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 110.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after buying an additional 531,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 567,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,313,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,993 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,594. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.