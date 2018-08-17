Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 837,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.10. 7,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,680. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $127.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

