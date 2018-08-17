J2 Global (JCOM) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $263,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,822,942.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,900. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 1,169.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

