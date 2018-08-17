J C Penney (JCP) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 price target on the department store operator’s stock.

JCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J C Penney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price target on J C Penney and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on J C Penney to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on J C Penney and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.21.

J C Penney stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 1,448,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,001,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $760.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.87. J C Penney has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The department store operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. analysts forecast that J C Penney will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,329 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 280,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 51.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,157,675 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 395,452 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 106.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 958,316 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 493,039 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,352 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

