J C Penney (JCP) Bond Prices Fall 7.8% Earnings

An issue of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) debt fell 7.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.625% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $76.50 and was trading at $84.63 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price. The department store operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on J C Penney to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 target price on J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its stake in J C Penney by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,183,549 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 142,795 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in J C Penney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in J C Penney by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,753,790 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 313,253 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in J C Penney by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 773,346 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in J C Penney by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,094,486 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $760.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

