Isramco (ISRL) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of ISRL traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 856. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.51. Isramco has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Isramco alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Isramco by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Isramco by 357.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Isramco by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Isramco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isramco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.