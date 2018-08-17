iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,986 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,858,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $134.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

