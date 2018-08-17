iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) Shares Sold by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $32.29 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

