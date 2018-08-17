iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,688,390 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 13th total of 76,789,454 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,881,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $85.94 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,084,000. Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,010,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,657,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,083,000 after acquiring an additional 832,364 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,498,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,844 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,102,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,963,000 after acquiring an additional 472,982 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

