iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,251,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252,309 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 402,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 166,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $88.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

