iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $286.10 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $243.45 and a one year high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

