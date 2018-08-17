Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

BECN opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 314,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $12,189,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $501,877.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,929.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

