iQIYI (IQ) Shares Gap Down to $25.42

iQIYI, Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $25.42. iQIYI shares last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 403641 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $88,574,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $50,067,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $43,157,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $32,967,000. Finally, Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.