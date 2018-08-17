IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 43.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 44,455 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,085.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,906,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NPTN stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.35. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $390.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

