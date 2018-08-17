IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Stock

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,778,000 after acquiring an additional 110,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.95 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $1,831,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $3,042,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.