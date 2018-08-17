Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Director Purchases $635,200.00 in Stock

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $635,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,635.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IO opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.85.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.45). Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 22.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ion Geophysical to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

