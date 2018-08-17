Investors Sell Shares of Hershey (HSY) on Strength (HSY)

Investors sold shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $26.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $137.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $111.57 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Hershey had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. Hershey traded up $0.98 for the day and closed at $101.48

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.04%.

In other Hershey news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hershey by 349.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 42.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,089,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,587,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $48,331,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $41,355,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 62.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,530,000 after buying an additional 371,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

