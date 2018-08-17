Investors Sell Goldman Sachs Group (GS) on Strength (GS)

Investors sold shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) on strength during trading on Friday. $88.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $149.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.81 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Goldman Sachs Group had the 23rd highest net out-flow for the day. Goldman Sachs Group traded up $0.38 for the day and closed at $233.38

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 424,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,888,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,265,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

