Investors Sell Centene (CNC) on Strength (CNC)

Investors sold shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $46.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.95 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Centene had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Centene traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $143.70

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Centene to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.18.

The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandy Burkhalter sold 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $395,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,785,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 49,610 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 14.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $7,374,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

