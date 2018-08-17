Investors Purchase Large Volume of Callon Petroleum Put Options (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,088 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average volume of 251 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.