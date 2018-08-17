Investors Buy Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $88.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.89 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded down ($0.94) for the day and closed at $54.60

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

